Golden Guardians release entire LCS roster

After a mediocre season in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), the Golden Guardians parted ways with their entire roster this week.

Turkish jungler Can “Closer” Celik, U.S. top laner Kavin “Hauntzer” Yarnell, U.S. mid laner Tanner “Damonte” Damonte, Australian bot laner Ian Victor “FBI” Huang and South Korean support Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun all became free agents.

FBI and Closer already landed with 100 Thieves.

Golden Guardians head of esports Hunter Leigh posted a lengthy video online Monday, explaining his disappointment in the club’s 2020 results after expectations were high.

“Now we start over in a lot of ways,” he said, “with the upside, one, being we did it before so we know we can do it again. And, two, we’ve learned a lot from doing it.

“We trust our scouting and development. I think we have some of the best coaches and general managers in the league. Our office and housing setup and kind of broader system around these guys I think is one of the best in the league. And I know if any team is in position to find ... the next group of players that is greater than the sum of its parts, I think it’s us, and we’ll set right back on the course of trying to do that.”

Golden Guardians came in sixth place in the LCS Spring Split with an 8-10 record before losing their lone playoff match to tie for fifth in the postseason.

The team’s LCS Summer Split results were nearly identical. Golden Guardians placed fifth with a 9-9 mark, then lost two of three playoff matches to tie for fifth.

Golden Guardians are owned and operated by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

--Field Level Media