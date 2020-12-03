Goldenglue retires, named as 100 Thieves' Academy coach

Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer, a beloved mid laner, has announced the end of his League of Legends playing career.

Goldenglue’s decision to do so comes on the heels of the retirements of North American league veterans Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng.

Goldenglue announced his retirement on a Twitlonger, looking back at his professional career with fondness before looking forward to what the future has in store.

“Competing professionally for nearly a decade has changed, defined and shaped my life in every way imaginable. It offered me purpose and meaning, and structure to my everyday life.” Goldenglue said, recounting how he had begun league play at 14 years old, and was playing in LCS on weekends at 17.

Though he was popular and easily recognized amongst the league community, Goldenglue had difficulty sticking to a team consistently throughout his career.

“I’ve played for roughly 14 different organizations (I seriously had to go to my wiki to count them all lol) and while it is unfortunate I was never able to find a stable home to build a traditional legacy, I couldn’t be more proud of the way I responded to all the adversity I faced in my career and the life long lessons I have learned from it,” he wrote.

Goldenglue won’t have to be missed too much, as he begins a new part of his life by taking on the role of head coach for 100 Thieves’ Academy.

“I didn’t get to achieve everything I wanted to in my career as a player, and I intend on channeling that unmet energy into fueling and propelling the next generation of players; letting them learn from my experiences, mistakes, and lessons I had to learn the hard way.”

Goldenglue’s vast experience will be useful to draw upon while fostering the next professional North American generation.

--Field Level Media