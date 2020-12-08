GorillA retires from LCK play

Record-setting Korean support Beom-hyun “GorillA” Kang has announced his retirement after nearly eight years as a League of Legends pro player.

The 26-year-old began his career in June 2013 and played for teams that included ROX Tigers, Kingzone DragonX and Misfits Gaming before spending the past year with SANDBOX Gaming. In July, he became the first player in League Champions Korea history to amass 4,000 career assists.

He announced his retirement on Tuesday via social media and said he will spend some time to focus himself as an individual and not as part of a team.

“Of course, as I walk away I will be leaving behind some goals I was never able to achieve as a professional gamer, and there are regrets that go with them, he wrote in a post on TwitLonger. “However, from this point onwards, I would like to invest my time not for myself as a player but for my future self. If you can support me on this decision, I could not ask for anything more.

“This will be the final time I will be reaching out to you as a professional player. However, I will find you again, through other future opportunities.

“I’m grateful that you are with me, in my final moment as a professional gamer, and my first moment as a man.”

GorillA was part of four LCK championship teams and played in four LOL World Championships.

