Griffin demolition continues, coaches fired

Demolition of Griffin’s League of Legends team continued Tuesday with the dismissal of the coaching staff.

With Griffin facing relegation, head coach Sang-young “H Dragon” Han and coach Chang-seok “GBM” Lee are gone.

“We are sad to announce that we have terminated the contracts with coach SangYong Han and ChangSeok Lee, who have been with Griffin for the Spring split, in mutual agreement. Team Griffin is sincerely grateful for their contribution and will cheer on for their future endeavours,” the team said in a statement.

The moves come in the wake of Griffin terminating contracts on Sunday for three players — Ui-jin “Untara” Park, Woo-hyeon “Ucal” Son, and Do-hyeon “Viper” Park. It leaves two players from the 2020 Spring Split roster with contracts: Sung-won “Sword” Choi and Seung-yong “Tarzan” Lee.

—Field Level Media