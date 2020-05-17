Griffin part ways with Untara, Viper, Ucal

Ui-jin “Untara” Park, Do-hyeon “Viper” Park and Woo-hyeon “Ucal” Son have parted ways with Griffin’s League of Legends team, the organization announced Sunday.

Griffin announced the moves on the heels of finishing in 10th place in the regular split and later being relegated from the LCK.

“Hello, this is Team Griffin. We have terminated our contract with Viper(Dohyeon Park), Ucal(Woohyeon Son) and Untara (Uijin Park) in mutual agreement,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “We thank them for giving in their best throughout their time in Griffin, and wish them all the best in their future.”

Viper spent his entire professional career with Griffin, including helping the club win the spring and summer splits in 2019.

Griffin has struggled since then, and even went so far as to overhaul the roster with the signings of Untara, mid laner Nae-hyun “Naehyun” Yoo and coach Han “H Dragon” Sang-yong in December. Ucal followed in January, but the team continued to struggle during the spring.

—Field Level Media