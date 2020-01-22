Griffin move 'Rather' into coaching role

Griffin confirmed Wednesday they are moving sub mid laner Hyeong-seop “Rather” Shin into a coaching position.

The 23-year-old South Korean has been with the team since 2016, although he spent most of 2019 on loan with Flash Wolves.

Rather’s playing opportunities in 2020 likely would have been limited following Griffin’s offseason acquisitions of more experienced mid laners Woo-hyeon “Ucal” Son and Nae-hyun “Naehyun” Yoo.

Rather joins a coaching staff that already includes Sang-yong “H Dragon” Han, Young-sub “Chaos” Byun and Chang-seok “GBM” Lee.

—Field Level Media