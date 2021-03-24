CLG part with long-time jungler Griffin

The end of an era has arrived for Counter Logic Gaming, who are parting ways with longtime jungler Raymond “Griffin” Griffin.

Griffin, previously known as “Wiggily,” first started with Counter Logic Gaming, left Cloud9 in April of 2018 and joined the Counter Logic Gaming Academy one month later. He moved up from the academy roster in August of 2018.

“We thank (Griffin) for his time on CLG,” Counter Logic Gaming said in a Twitter post announcing his departure. “You always put the time in and we wish you all the best moving forward.”

Griffin, 23, last played for Counter Logic Gaming earlier this month during a fifth-sixth place finish at the Giant Slayer Gauntlet 2021 Spring event. He has also appeared for the Counter Logic Gaming Academy this year.

