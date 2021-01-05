Former Worlds quarterfinalists Griffin disband

Korean League of Legends team Griffin has disbanded, the organization announced Tuesday on social media.

“Team Griffin LoL’s journey, in which many have walked with us, has come to an end as of 2020,” Griffin posted to Twitter.

Griffin’s LOL team entered League Champions Korea competition in 2018 and reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Championship. Since then, the top players, including Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong and Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi, departed, and the organization was rocked by a scandal involving the contract of Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo.

After a disappointing 2020 LCK season, Griffin were beaten in the promotion tournament and sent back to the Korean Challengers league. The organization wasn’t granted a franchise for the 2021 season.

“With the dream-like team behind, the journey of Griffin LoL has come to an end,” the organization said. “We would like to express our endless thanks to the fans who have supported Team Griffin.”

LCK spring season play is scheduled to begin on Jan. 13.

