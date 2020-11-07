Guilhoto to coach Immortals' LCS team

Immortals announced the hiring of Andre “Guilhoto” Pereira as their new League Championship Series coach.

Guilhoto most recently coached Origen, which has been rebranded as Astralis.

With Immortals, he will work with Paul “Malaclypse” Decsi, who was promoted to assistant coach from the analyst position.

Immortals also said Quian Sheng “Jensen” Goh will coach their Academy squad.

“As we look towards a rebuilding and development oriented 2021 season, we’re excited to announce Andre Guilhoto as our new head coach,” said Mike Schwartz, the director of competitive esports for the Los Angeles-based organization, said Friday. “We’re confident in the coaching pedigree and passion for the work that Andre will bring to our team. We can’t wait to get to work and will share more of what we’re working on for 2021 along the way.”

Immortals are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2020 in LCS competition. The team finished in eighth place in the spring season, and in last place in the 10-team summer season.

“Time to start a new project, both for me and @Immortals,” Guilhoto tweeted. “Extremely excited for the times to come and I am committed to build something new and exciting for the region and the IMT fans!”

Guilhoto, a 26-year-old from Portugal, will be coaching a new group of Immortals. The team released four of its five starting players after the team won just 12 of 36 games throughout all of 2020.

Earlier this week, Immortals announced the signing of jungler Nicholas James Joseph “Potluck” Pollock, who is expected to start the season with their Academy team.

--Field Level Media