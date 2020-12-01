WeiXiao among first selections to LPL Hall of Fame

Retired player Xue-Cheng “WeiXiao” Gao, former coach Ji “Aaron” Xing and caster Qian “Mile” Chen are the first inductees into China’s League of Legends Pro League Hall of Fame.

The LPL announced the formation of the Hall of Fame last week and said the first class would be forthcoming. Nominees had to meet certain criteria to be considered, such as a player being retired for at least three years.

“All three inductees have demonstrated excellence in their own right, helping bring the #LPL to where it is today,” the league posted on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

WeiXiao, 28, spent three years with Team WE before retiring in 2014. At the time, he was regarded as one of the best ADCs in the world. His team won the IEM Season IX - Shenzhen tournament in 2014 before finishing in fifth place in the LPL summer season that year.

He later coached Team WE from July 2018 to May 2019.

Aaron is the managing director for Edward Gaming. He was a coach with Team WE, then with EDG, before moving into his current role nearly five years ago.

Mile, an LPL caster, most recently was part of the broadcast team for the 2020 Summer split.

In announcing the formation of the Hall of Fame last week, the league said it was time to recognize key contributors.

“It’s been 8 years since the LPL was established in 2013. Every achievement along the way is inseparable from the contributions of generations of players,” the league said in a statement. “The LPL wishes to honor players and esports practitioners who have made significant contributions to the development of LPL at the highest level, and therefore officially announces the establishment of the LPL Hall of Fame.”

--Field Level Media