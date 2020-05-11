Hanwha Life Esports sign top laner DuDu

Hanwha Life Esports signed top laner Donju “DuDu” Lee as the LCK team continued its roster changes ahead of the Summer Split.

The team parted ways with Myung-gu “Tempt” Kang and Tae-gwon “Zenit” Jeon last week after finishing eighth during the Spring Split and narrowly avoiding relegation.

DuDu has been a trainee player for Hanwha and now is being called up to the organization’s first division.

“We look forward to seeing the future growth of DuDu with his excellent physicality,” Hanwha said in an announcement on Facebook on Monday. “Please look forward to and support him so he can show you with great performance.”

—Field Level Media