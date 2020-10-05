CuVee, Haru part ways with Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports announced Monday that the team has terminated the contracts of top laner Seong-jin “CuVee” Lee and jungler Min-seung “Haru” Kang under a mutual agreement.

The Korean team is coming off a ninth-place finish in the 2020 LCK Summer Split after finishing eighth in the Spring Split.

CuVee was part of Gen.G’s 2017 World Championship team that was then known as Samsung Galaxy, but has not performed to the same level since joining Hanwha Life in November 2019.

Haru also joined the team in November 2019. He was a starter for most of this year after playing primarily as a substitute for the legendary SK Telecom T1 team that reached the semifinals of Worlds 2019. He was also part of Gen.G’s Worlds 2017 championship team.

Former Griffin players Do-hyeon “Viper” Park and Si-woo “Lehends” Son remain with HLE along with Jo-bin “Mireu” Jeong, Hyo-seong “Vsta” Oh and rookies Dong-ju “DuDu” Lee and Seong-yong “CaD” Cho. Lehends and Vsta joined the team in late 2019 while the remainder were added following the Spring Split.

--Field Level Media