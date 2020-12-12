Helper, Winged join PSG Talon roster

PSG Talon signed coaches Yeong-jae “Helper” Kwon and Tae-jin “Winged” Park to their League of Legends roster, the club announced on Saturday.

The moves come on the heels of PSG Talon adding mid laner Yi-Tang “Maple” Huang.

Helper, 25, recently guided both Gen.G in the LCK and Suning in the LPL, with his stint with the latter club helping it to a runner-up finish at the World Championship this year. He left Suning last month.

Winged, 28, served as a coach for SeolHaeOne Prince last year.

Maple, 23, was the 2017 MVP of the League of Legends Master Series, the predecessor to the PCS. He was an All-Pro in the league four times.

PSG Talon recently announced contract extensions for Chia-Hsiang “Hanabi” Su, Dong-woo “River” Kim, Chun Kit “Unified” Wong and Kai Wing “Kaiwing” Ling.

--Field Level Media