JD Gaming parts with Homme after loss in worlds

JD Gaming announced their split with coach Sung-young “Homme” Yoon on Tuesday.

His departure follows JDG’s upset loss to Suning in the knockout stage of the League of Legends World Championship. JD Gaming won China’s League of Legends Pro League spring split and spring playoffs, and were the runner-up in the summer playoffs. They finished in fifth-eighth place in the worlds, which concluded last week.

“After over two years of extraordinary contribution to JDG, our head coach will be stepping down from his position,” the team posted on Twitter early Tuesday. “We wish nothing but the best for Homme and you will always be a part of the JDG family.”

Homme, 35, is from South Korea and could land with a team in League Champions Korea.

