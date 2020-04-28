'Huni' off of Dignitas roster

The short relationship between Dignitas and top laner Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo is over.

Huni has been dropped from Dignitas’ roster on the Riot Games’ Global Contract Database. Jungler Jonathan “Grig” Armao also is no longer on the roster.

Dignitas announced earlier this month that Huni was permitted to “explore other opportunities” after a disappointing end to the 2020 League Championship Series Spring season.

Dignitas missed the LCS playoffs after being eliminated by Golden Guardians for the sixth and final playoff spot.

The team made a splash in November when it announced the signing of Huni at a reported two-year, $2.3 million price.

Dignitas CEO Michael Prindiville wrote on Twitter on April 4 that the deal was not guaranteed, despite reports that it was.

Huni began his career in 2015 with Fnatic, which won both the Spring and Summer EU League Championship Series. In 2017, his SK Telecom T1 team won the League of Legends Champions Korea spring playoff and midseason invitational.

As a member of Clutch Gaming in 2019, he won the LCS Regional Finals.

