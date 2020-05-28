Report: EG obtain ex-Dignitas top laner Huni

Top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon is leaving Dignitas to join Evil Geniuses, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Huni had been the second-highest-paid player in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series, according to ESPN. The report indicated that Huni is expected to take a pay cut from the two-year, $2.3 million contract he negotiated with Dignitas in November.

The arrival of Huni, a 22-year-old South Korean, could cause roster issues for Evil Geniuses, according to ESPN. In order to meet the regulations allowing a maximum of two international players, EG reportedly could be forced to promote American AD carry Matthew “Deftly” Chen from their academy team to compete instead of South Korean Bae “Bang” Jun-sik.

Dignitas began severing ties with Huni in April following the team’s seventh-place finish in the LCS Spring Split, allowing him to look for a new team, per ESPN.

After Huni’s exit on Wednesday, Dignitas signed top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura, a 22-year-old Syrian-born Canadian formerly with FlyQuest.

Huni previously played for Clutch Gaming, Echo Fox, SK Telecom T1, Immortals and Fnatic. He was part of the Fnatic team that won the European LCS 2015 Spring Split playoffs and the European LCS 2015 Summer Split regular season and playoffs.

Huni helped Immortals capture the 2016 North American LCS Spring Split regular-season title. His T1 side prevailed in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) 2017 Spring Split regular season and playoffs plus the 2017 Mid-Season Invitational.

V1per was a member of the FlyQuest team that wound up as runner-up to Cloud9 last month in the LCS Spring Split playoffs.

According to ESPN, the highest-paid LCS player is Team Liquid top laner Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong, a 25-year-old South Korean.

