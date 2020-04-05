Dignitas allowing 'Huni' to seek other opportunities

Dignitas intends to split with top laner Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo after a disappointing end to the 2020 League Championship Series Spring season.

“Dignitas has allowed @Huni to explore other opportunities in advance of the LCS Summer Split,” the team said Saturday night in a terse post on Twitter.

Dignitas missed the LCS playoffs after being eliminated by Golden Guardians for the sixth and final playoff spot.

The team made a splash in November when it announced the signing of Huni at a reported two-year, $2.3 million price. But given the high price paid for Huni, they had a hard time filling the roster around the 22-year-old.

Huni began his career in 2015 with Fnatic, which won both the Spring and Summer EU League Championship Series. In 2017, his SK Telecom T1 team won the League of Legends Champions Korea spring playoff and midseason invitational.

As a member of Clutch Gaming in 2019, he won the LCS Regional Finals.

—Field Level Media