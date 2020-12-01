TSM sign ex-Evil Geniuses top laner Huni

Former Evil Geniuses top laner Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo has signed with TSM, the organization announced Monday.

“With a name known across the world, he needs no introduction,” TSM tweeted. “Say hello to our new LCS Top Laner for 2021, @Huni.”

TSM will be the fifth team for Huni in the past three years. In addition to his latest stint with Evil Geniuses, he also has played for Dignitas, Echo Fox and Clutch Gaming.

Huni is expected to fill the void left by Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, who retired last week. Doublelift, 27, stepped away after TSM went winless during the World Championship tournament.

