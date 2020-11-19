Fnatic brings back Hylissang on one-year deal

Fnatic re-signed Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov to a one-year deal on Thursday, providing the team with at least some continuity in what is expected to be an offseason of change.

The support joined Fnatic in 2017 from Unicorns of Love, and worked well with Martin “Rekkles” Larsson to create a formidable bot lane.

Rekkles is leaving Fnatic after eight years, reportedly to join G2. The move comes despite Fnatic giving him their most lucrative offer ever, although the team at least keeps a familiar face in Hylissang while reconstructing the roster.

Rekkles’ reported link to G2 comes after the team parted with their own ADC, Luka “Perkz” Perkovic.

Hylissang contributed to seven first place victories in regular-season and playoffs competition, including a victory at the LEC 2019 finals. The run of success started with a first-place finish in the EU LCS 2018 Spring season.

“We’re delighted to have Hyli sign with us for the 2020 season,” Fnatic team director Javier “dardo” Zafra said in a statement. “He’s a big part of our plans for the next evolution of Fnatic, and his performances at Worlds show he is one of the best supports in the world.”

--Field Level Media