Report: IgNar joining Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses are reportedly signing Dong-geun “IgNar” Lee as their support player for the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) season.

The Spanish news outlet Esportmaniacos.com broke the news Monday, the opening day of free agency.

The 23-year-old IgNar first made a name for himself during the 2017 World Championships as a part of Misfits.

IgNar moved from Korea to Europe before settling with FlyQuest for the 2020 season. FlyQuest finished second in both the Spring Split and Summer Split playoffs.

IgNar will reportedly replace Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam and join a revamped EG roster that includes Seung-hoon “Huni” Heo, Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen and Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro.

--Field Level Media