Head coach iloveoov leaves Afreeca Freecs

Head coach Yeon-sung “iloveoov” Choi is leaving the Afreeca Freecs after four years.

The team made the announcement Monday night on social media, saying his contract with the League of Legends team had “officially ended.”

“We highly appreciate his time and efforts with us for 4 years,” the team wrote on Twitter. “He drove us to fruition such as 2018 LCK finals, quarterfinals of 2018 Worlds, and winning 2019 KeSPA Cup.”

In League Champions Korea play in 2020, the Freecs finished in sixth place in the spring season, in fifth place in the summer season and in fourth place in the summer playoffs.

In his time with the Freecs, he also served a stint as general manager. The 36-year-old South Korean previously played StarCraft and was the StarCraft II head coach for SK Telecom T1.

