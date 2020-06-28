Immortals win after moving Academy team into LCS lineup

Struggling Immortals promoted their North American Academy team into the starting lineup Saturday in the League of Legends Championship Series, with promising early results.

Immortals (1-4) took down Golden Guardians (1-4) in 35 minutes on blue to bag their first win of the Summer Split.

New to the starting lineup were top laner Kieran “Allorim” Logue, jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero, bot laner Apollo “Apollo” Price, mid laner David “Insanity” Challe and support Nickolas “Hakuho” Surgent. Insanity posted two kills, no deaths and eight assists as Orianna, and Hakuho had 1/1/12 KDA as Rakan in the win.

The lineup shuffle followed a pair of staffing changes for the organization.

On Wednesday, the team parted ways with general manager Keaton “Bee Sin” Cryer and coach Thomas “Zaboutine” Si-Hassen after an 0-4 start in LCS play. They were tied with Dignitas for last place before Saturday’s victory.

Interim general manager Mike Schwartz told ESPN before Saturday’s match that the lineup shift would allow the team’s brass to look at the up-and-coming players, particularly Insanity.

“The plan coming into this week was that we’re always evaluating, and the next person up on that list is really Insanity,” he said. “I know a lot of people have been wanting to see him out there, and he’s been performing well in Academy thus far.”

On Sunday Immortals will meet Cloud9, the defending Spring Split champions who entered the weekend at 5-0 and in first place.

