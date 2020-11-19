Top laner Impact leaves Team Liquid

Highly successful top laner Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong is leaving Team Liquid during the current free agency period, the player and the club announced Wednesday.

No reason was given for Impact’s departure, but the 25-year-old South Korean tweeted about his departure.

“I’m leaving @TeamLiquid. It was the team that was with me for the longest time and it was good.”

He concluded: “I want to say thank you to my fans.”

The 2013 world champion and four-time League of Legends Champions Series champion joined Team Liquid in 2017 on a three-year, $3.4 million deal. In his time with Team Liquid, he helped the club finish in first place in the 2019 LCS Spring Split and Summer Split and the 2020 LCS Summer Split.

Team Liquid qualified for the World Championships in 2019 and 2020 but didn’t advance past the group stage each time.

Liquid tweeted out a highlight video of Impact’s career with the team along with a message that concluded: “We’re deeply thankful and proud of the legacy you have created with us. See you on the rift.”

There was no immediately word on Team Liquid’s plans for a replacement top laner.

--Field Level Media