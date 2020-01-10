Invictus Gaming announce 2020 roster without JackeyLove

Invictus Gaming revealed their 2020 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) roster on Friday, and bot laner Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo of China was notably missing from the lineup.

The 19-year-old JackeyLove has been instrumental for Invictus over the last two seasons. He was part of the champion Worlds 2018 roster as well as instrumental in helping iG reach last year’s Worlds 2019, where they advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual tournament winners, FunPlus Phoenix.

JackeyLove first joined iG in 2016 when he was just 15 and still too young to compete in the LPL. His contract ended in November and JackeyLove entered free agency, but reports at the time pointed to his return to Invictus.

The team announcement included ex-Vici Gaming Ding “Puff” Wang as Invictus’ new starting bot laner, along with returning members including top laner Kang “TheShy” Seung-lok, jungler Gao “Ning” Zhen-Ning, mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin and support Wang “Baolan” Liu-Yi.

Puff and the rest of iG will get kick off the year against FunPlus Phoenix when the LPL 2020 Spring season opens Jan. 13.

