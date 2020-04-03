Top Esports sign former Invictus ADC 'JackeyLove'

Top Esports of China’s League of Legends Pro League signed former world champion Wen-Bo “JackeyLove” Yu as their starting AD carry.

JackeyLove, 19, spent 2019 with Invictus Gaming, which declined to renew his contract. He was part of the IG squad that beat Top Esports in the LPL Regional Finals last year and was with IG when they won the League of Legends world championship in 2018.

This year, Top Esports are in the thick of the standings in the LPL spring split. At 7-3, they are in fifth place; IG are the leaders with a 9-1 mark.

“Young yet already so accomplished, JackeyLove still keeps a humble heart,” Top Esports wrote on social media as they announced his signing late Thursday. “With him on board, we hope to see the elevation of the whole team, bringing us closer to our ultimate goal.”

—Field Level Media