Report: Origen acquire Jactroll from Vitality

Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzynski, formerly of Team Vitality, was acquired by Origen to serve in the starting support role, ESPN reported Monday.

Per the report, Jactroll will bump Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw from Origen’s lineup.

Jactroll, a 21-year-old Poland native, had been with Vitality since December 2017. He previously had stints with Reason Gaming, overused, Katastrofa Awionetki, AGO Gaming and Giants Gaming.

Destiny, a 22-year-old Australia native, joined Origen in November after playing for Avant Garde, Dire Wolves, Chiefs Esports Club and MAMMOTH, among other teams. He was the first Australian and first player from the Oceania region to compete in the League of Legends European Championship.

Origen came in third place in the LEC’s Spring Split regular season this year, then placed fourth in the Spring Split playoffs. Vitality missed the Spring Split playoffs after finishing in last place.

Vitality and Origen are tied for fifth in the LEC Summer Split with 4-5 records.

Jactroll could make his Origen debut this weekend when the team faces Misfits Gaming on Friday and G2 Esports on Saturday.

—Field Level Media