Report: Jensen to sign 3-year extension with Team Liquid

Team Liquid mid-laner Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen will reportedly sign a three-year, $4.2 million contract extension.

Jensen’s deal will be finalized in the “very near future,” according to League of Legends reporter Travis Gafford.

Jensen, 25, joined Team Liquid in November 2018 after spending 3 1/2 years with Cloud9. He is a two-time LCS champion as well as a 2019 Summer LCS Finals MVP.

Team Liquid likely are not done, however. They are nearing a multi-year deal with former Origen top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Team Liquid are making changes after failing to qualify for the quarterfinals at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

