Team Liquid signs mid laner 'Jensen' to record extension

With the beginning of the free-agency period close to kicking off among League of Legends teams worldwide, Team Liquid secured one of their own by signing star mid laner Nicolaj Jensen to a three-year contract extension on Thursday.

According to a report by Dot Esports, Jensen -- known simply as “Jensen” with the organization -- inked a deal worth $4.2 million over the three years.

Team Liquid revealed the news in a post on its official Twitter account, saying “We’re excited to welcome @Jensen back to Team Liquid with a 3-year extension.”

The 25-year-old Danish star is coming off two stellar seasons with Team Liquid, and his contract will reportedly be the highest in the League of Legends Championship Series. The previous largest player contract was held by Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon, who signed a two-year, $2.3 million deal with Evil Geniuses in 2019.

Jensen has authored a strong resume. The two-time MCS champion at the 2019 Spring and Summer Split series is coming off a first-place finish at the 2020 Summer Split regular season and has also earned a finals appearance at the 2019 MSI finals.

Earlier in his career Jensen was known as “Veigodx” and “Incarnati0n” and was formerly a North American member of Cloud9 for four seasons (2015-2018) before joining Liquid. He also served a head coach for SK Gaming in 2014.

