SK Gaming's Jesiz returns to head coaching role

SK Gaming once again will turn to Jesse “Jesiz” Le to fill their head coaching position.

The move will take place with “immediate effect,” the organization said Tuesday.

SK Gaming also announced Philipp “Lilipp” Englert of Germany will serve as the team’s support player.

Those decisions come on the heels of shuffling Erik “Treatz” Wessen of Sweden to jungle and Jesiz, a 25-year-old Dane, from coach to support during the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split. Assistant coach Thomas “Tom” Diakun of the United Kingdom served as head coach during the start of the Summer Split.

“While the prior changes we made had the desired effect of improving the team’s early game playstyle, we have been lacking in other areas of the game by not having (Jesiz) in a role where we can utilize his contributions to the team in the best way possible,” SK Gaming said in a statement.

“(Lilipp) is already practicing with the team in Berlin and is excited to make his LEC debut.”

Lilipp, 20, took to social media to express his feelings about the team’s moves.

“Hey guys. I am really nervous tbh but I’m confident that I can improve alot,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will try to be the best Support possible for my team.”

SK Gaming is 0-5 and in last place in the standings heading into Friday’s meeting with MAD Lions.

