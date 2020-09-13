Kim out as T1 coach after failure to qualify for Worlds

Jeong-soo “Kim” Kim is out as coach of T1 after the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship.

Coach of T1 for less than a year, Kim led Longzhu Gaming, Invictus Gaming and DAMWON Gaming to the Worlds in the past three years.

T1 finished in fourth place in the League Champions Korea Summer Split and was ousted in the first round of the playoffs. On Wednesday, they were eliminated by Gen.G in qualifiers for the Worlds, which begin Sept. 25.

T1 issued a statement about the departure of Kim, 32, on Sunday.

“Following the results of the Worlds Qualifiers, Jung Su ‘KIM’ Kim has decided to resign. T1 respects his decision and has parted ways under a mutual agreement. We thank Kim for his commitment to the team this year and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” the team tweeted.

T1 won the 2020 LCK Spring playoffs and was led on the year by Sang Hyeok “Faker” Lee, the all-time top earner in League of Legends with more than $1.2 million in winnings.

--Field Level Media