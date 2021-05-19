Schalke 04 replace jungler Gilius with Kirei

Schalke 04 installed Thomas “Kirei” Yuen as jungler in advance of the LEC Summer Split.

Kirei, 24, replaces Erberk “Gilius” Demir, who was moved into a substitute role. The team said Wednesday that the 24-year-old Gilius has been given permission to seek another opportunity.

“Really excited to be part of schalke and i’m grateful for this opportunity to compete again in the #LEC,” Kirei tweeted Wednesday. “looking forward to next split im hyped”

S04 was 9-9 in the 2021 LEC Spring Split regular season but lost 3-1 to finalists Rogue in the lower bracket playoffs.

Kirei most recently played with GamersOrigin and in the Misfits organization.

The S04 roster now consists of Kirei, from the Netherlands; Germans Gilius and Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik; Ilias “Nuclearint” Bizriken of France; Matus “Neon” Jakubcik of Slovakia; and Dino “LIMIT” Tot of Croatia.

The Summer Split is scheduled to begin June 11.

