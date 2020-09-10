Head coach kkOma leaves Vici Gaming

Vici Gaming coach Jeong-gyun “kkOma” Kim stepped down from the team for personal reasons, the team announced Thursday.

kkOma joined the team in December 2019, and under his tenure, VG finished in 11th place in the recently completed League of Legends Pro League summer season and in ninth place in the spring season. He previously was with T1, which won three League of Legends World Championships during his time there.

He is now a free agent.

“With his rich coaching experience, he has shared us a lot of insights and has helped this young team in both technical analysis and mentality management, which in turn has helped us cultivate our talents and make rapid progress,” VG said.

The team continued: “We understand the father, who does not wish to miss watching his child grow up and we understand the husband, who deeply cares for his wife. Ultimately, we fully support and respect coach’s decision.”

—Field Level Media