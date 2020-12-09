Veteran 'Kuro' retires from competitive play

Veteran mid-laner Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng is calling it quits as a player after a lackluster final season with KT Rolster, he announced through social media on Wednesday.

Kuro, 26, has played professionally since 2013, with his biggest success coming in 2016 with the ROX Tigers in the LCK. That team made it to the semifinals of the World Championship.

“Deciding to become a professional player was the best thing I’ve done with my life,” Kuro wrote in a Facebook post (translated by reporter Ashley Kang). “Eight years, starting from 2013 going all the way to 2020. I think I gave it all and worked so hard throughout my 20s. Things were tough as a professional gamer at times and sometimes I wanted to just give everything up, but I guess I ended up making such a long run because of the fans, the family, the friends, the colleagues. Everyone, thank you so much.”

Kuro joined KT Rolster in December 2019, but the team finished 10-8 in the regular seaon and was eliminated in a wild-card match in the playoffs.

The South Korean said he plans to complete his military obligation, then hopes to return as a coach.

--Field Level Media