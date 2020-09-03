DAMWON dominate LCK All-Pro team

DAMWON Gaming put four players on the League Champions Korea All-Pro Team after a stellar Summer Split season.

DAMWON won the season with a 16-2 record and will play second-place DragonX (15-3) on Saturday for the LCK championship. The winner will earn approximately $84,000, with the runner-up taking home $50,000.

Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang, Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim, Su “ShowMaker” Heo and Geon-hee “BeryL” Cho were joined by Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park of third-place Gen.G on the first team.

DAMWON’s fifth starter, Yong-jun “Ghost” Jang was a second-team selection.

Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak of Gen.G was named player of the split.

DAMWON also captured two individual awards. Jae-min “Zefa” Lee earned recognition as coach of the year, and ShowMaker, 20, won best young player.

