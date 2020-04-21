Esports
April 21, 2020 / 6:57 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Gen.G mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split.

Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturday’s final with a 14-4 record during round-robin play.

Gen.G await Wednesday’s winner between T1 and DragonX.

Also honored were T1’s Kim “Kim” Jeong-soo as Best Coach and DragonX support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok as Best Young Player.

DragonX mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon was the runner-up for both Player of the Split and Best Young Player.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below