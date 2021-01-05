LCK announces new playoffs format, increased prize pool

League of Legends Champions Korea announced multiple changes Tuesday ahead of the league kickoff, including increased prize money, changes in the playoffs format, establishment of the Challengers League and minimum salary raises for players and coaches.

Riot Korea announced the 2021 LCK playoffs will be a single-elimination, double-bracket format, instead of the double-elimination format adopted by League of Legends Champions Series and League of Legends Europe Championship Series. According to a report by dotesports.com, the change was made to accommodate “scheduling and conflict with international tournaments.”

For regular-season play, the Korean league will still use a best-of-three, double-round robin but only the top six teams -- increased from five last season -- will qualify for the playoffs.

In the new playoffs format, the fourth- and fifth-place teams will play a best-of-five match on one side of the bracket, while the third- and sixth-place teams play a BO5 match on the other. The winners will advance to the next playoffs stage while the losers will be eliminated.

The team finishing first in regular-season play then will play one bracket winner and the second-place finisher will play the other. Those match winners then face will off in a best-of-five final.

Additionally, the LCK increased the total 2021 prize-pool money available. The league will award $368,000 total prize money per split, up from $276,000 in 2020, and prize money for first-place teams will just about double to $183,000, up from $92,000 in 2020. The runner-up in each split will be awarded $92,000.

The LCK kicks off Jan. 13 with the 2021 Spring Split, which runs through March 28.

--Field Level Media