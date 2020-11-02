LCK reveals 10 teams for first franchised season

A list of 10 League of Legends teams who made the cut were revealed Monday, setting up the inaugural League Champions Korea franchised season.

Multiple outlets revealed that all but one team will be returning to LCK from the recently completed 2020 season.

The 10 teams to comprise LCK: DAMWON Gaming, DRX, Gen.G, T1, Afreeca Freecs, KT Rolster, SANDBOX Gaming, Team Dynamics, Hanwha Life, Brion Esports.

SeolHawOne Prince, who finished last in the 2020 Summer Split, will not return and will be replaced by Brion Esports, which competed in Challengers Korea in 2019 under the game Brion Blade, before changing their name to hyFresh Blade.

T1 is the most decorated LCK team, winning nine separate seasons and finishing runner-up once.

According to Dot Esports, 21 teams submitted applications to join LCK, paying a $10 million application fee, leading to the 10 that were selected. All teams are required to pay players a minimum $49,000 salary.

The move to the franchise model follows similar moves made by League of Legends Championship Series in the United States and Canada (LCS), League of Legends Pro League in China (LPL) and League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

--Field Level Media