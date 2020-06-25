Report: 21 organizations file for LCK franchise

The 10 current League Champions Korea organizations submitted applications for LCK franchising, along with 11 others, Korizon Esports reported Thursday.

Riot Korea announced in April that LCK would shift to the franchise model before the 2021 Spring season, becoming the final major League of Legends region to do so.

The application period closed on Friday.

The current teams filing an application, according to Korizon, are T1, Gen.G, DRX Global, DAMWON Gaming, KT Rolster, Afreeca Freecs, SeolHaeOne Prince, Hanwha Life Esports, Team Dynamics and SANDBOX Gaming.

Joining them are seven teams from Challengers Korea: Spear Gaming, Brion Company, Element Mystic, OZ Gaming, Jin Air Green Wings, Esports Connected Shane and RunAway.

The final four applicants are Republic of Gamers, Omaken Sports, WGS Phoenix and WDG.

Under the franchise model, Challengers Korea, the secondary league in South Korea, will be discontinued and replaced by academy league teams for parent organizations.

Riot Games said it would share all LCK revenues with the franchises. Teams also will not be demoted and will have long-term security. Players also will earn a minimum salary of $48,854 in American dollars.

—Field Level Media