LCK to return March 25 with online schedule

The League of Legends Champions Korea will resume March 25 with an online format.

LCK has been on hiatus since March 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online format will continue for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Split, the league announced Thursday.

To make up for lost time and finalize the standings by April 16, LCK will adopt a compressed schedule that runs five days per week with up to three games per day.

Gen.G currently hold the top spot with an 8-1 record, followed by T1 and DragonX at 7-2.

The winner of the spring season advances to the Mid-Season Invitational in July.

—Field Level Media