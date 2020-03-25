Gen.G continue surge with win over Griffin in LCK

Gen.G strengthened their hold on first place in the League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season with a 2-0 victory over Griffin on Wednesday.

KT Rolster moved into fifth place with their 2-1 win over DAMWON Gaming. Hanwha Life Esports, in seventh place, posted a 2-1 victory over third-place DragonX.

Week 6 continues Thursday with three matches:

—Afreeca Freecs vs. SANDBOX Gaming

—T1 vs. APK Prince

—Gen.G vs. DAMWON Gaming

The League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season stopped play after the March 4 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 25 in an online-only format.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Wednesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 9-1, 79 percent

2. T1, 7-2, 70 percent

3. DragonX, 7-3, 65 percent

4. Afreeca Freecs, 6-3, 58 percent

5. KT Rolster, 5-5, 46 percent

6. DAMWON Gaming, 4-6, 44 percent

7. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-6, 40 percent

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 2-7, 36 percent

9. APK Prince, 2-7, 30 percent

10. Griffin, 2-8, 28 percent

—Field Level Media