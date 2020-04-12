Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event.

DragonX won their sixth in a row, topping Afreeca Freecs 2-1 to move into second place.

Three teams — DragonX, Gen.G and T1 — share a 13-4 record, with Gen.G in first place based on game-winning percentage.

Week 9 play begins Wednesday with three matches:

—Gen.G vs. KT Rolster

—Afreeca Freecs vs. T1

—DAMWON Gaming vs. SANDBOX Gaming

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 13-4, 71 percent

2. DragonX, 13-4, 67 percent

3. T1, 13-4, 67 percent

4. KT Rolster, 10-7, 53 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-9, 50 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-10, 43 percent

7. APK Prince, 6-11, 40 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 6-11, 40 percent

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-12, 37 percent

10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent

—Field Level Media