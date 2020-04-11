KT Rolster continue surge in LCK standings

KT Rolster recorded their second sweep in as many days by toppling SANDBOX Gaming on Saturday in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event.

Fourth-place KT Rolster (10-7) answered a 2-0 win over T1 on Friday with another 2-0 victory over ninth-place SANDBOX Gaming (5-12) the following day.

In Saturday’s other match, seventh-place APK Prince (6-11) posted a 2-1 win over eighth-place Hanwha Life Esports (5-11).

Week 8 concludes Sunday with third-place DragonX (12-4) facing sixth-place Afreeca Freecs (7-9) and Hanwha Life Esports meeting first-place Gen.G (13-3).

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 13-3, 74 percent

2. T1, 13-4, 67 percent

3. DragonX, 12-4, 68 percent

4. KT Rolster, 10-7, 53 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-9, 50 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-9, 44 percent

7. APK Prince, 6-11, 40 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 5-11, 38 percent

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-12, 37 percent

10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent

—Field Level Media