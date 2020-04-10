KT Rolster halt ascent of T1 in LCK standings

KT Rolster prevented T1 from moving into first place in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings after securing a 2-0 decision on Friday.

While KT Rolster (9-7) strengthened their grasp on fourth place, T1 (13-4) fell behind idle Gen.G (13-3) atop the standings.

In Friday’s other match, third-place DragonX (12-4) recorded their fifth straight win with a 2-1 victory over fifth-place DAMWON Gaming (8-9).

Week 8 continues Saturday with seventh-place Hanwha Life Esports (5-10) facing ninth-place APK Prince (5-11) and eighth-place SANDBOX Gaming (5-11) meeting KT Rolster.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 13-3, 74 percent

2. T1, 13-4, 67 percent

3. DragonX, 12-4, 68 percent

4. KT Rolster, 9-7, 51 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-9, 50 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-9, 44 percent

7. Hanwha Life Esports, 5-10, 38 percent

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-11, 38 percent

9. APK Prince, 5-11, 38 percent

10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent

—Field Level Media