T1 strengthen grip on second place in LCK standings

T1 remain in second place in the League of Legends League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season standings after a 2-1 win Sunday against Hanwha Life Esports.

KT Rolster extended their winning streak to seven and moved into fourth place with a 2-1 win over Afreeca Freecs, while ninth-place APK Prince posted a 2-0 victory over SANDBOX Gaming.

Week 7 begins Wednesday with three matches:

—SANDBOX Gaming vs. DragonX

—KT Rolster vs. Griffin

—Gen.G vs. T1

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 11-1, 82 percent

2. T1, 10-2, 73 percent

3. DragonX, 8-4, 63 percent

4. KT Rolster, 7-5, 52 percent

5. Afreeca Freecs, 6-6, 48 percent

6. DAMWON Gaming, 5-7, 45 percent

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-8, 41 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-8, 37 percent

9. APK Prince, 3-9, 31 percent

10. Griffin, 2-10, 27 percent

