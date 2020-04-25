T1 sweep Gen.G in LCK spring final

T1 swept regular-season champion Gen.G on Saturday to win the finals of the League Champions Korea 2020 spring playoffs.

With the 3-0 victory, T1 claimed the $82,210 first prize while Gen.G earned $49,326.

T1 would have clinched a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region, but the event was canceled earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

T1 jungler Woo-chan “Cuzz” Moon was named MVP of the finals.

“We came, we saw, we conquered,” T1 wrote on its Twitter team page.

T1 and Gen.G both finished the regular season with 14-4 records, but Gen.G earned an automatic berth in the finals due to a superior record in overall games.

The League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season prize pool (conversion from South Korean Won):

1. T1, $82,210

2. Gen.G, $49,326

3. Dragon X, $24,663

4. DAMWON Gaming, $16,442

5. KT Rolster, $12,331.50

—Field Level Media