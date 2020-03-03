LCK set to shut down due to coronavirus concerns

The League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split will close down indefinitely after Friday due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Competition will continue as scheduled through Friday, which will mark the midway point of the double-round-robin schedule, before the shutdown begins.

Game-maker Riot Games Korea issued a statement Tuesday (Monday U.S. time) that read, “Due to the on-growing Corona19 epidemic, in order to ensure the safety of the members of the league, we have decided to have the LCK and Challengers Korea go on an indefinite hiatus. Currently, we do not have a set return date, and will keep a close eye on the epidemic to choose the appropriate date of return.”

LCK will also shut down its weekly talk show, “Sunday Night LCK,” known as SNL.

According to Fomos.kr, LCK is taking steps to ensure participants’ health for the still-scheduled matches, including mandatory hand disinfection and facemasks.

T1, the defending Spring Split and Summer Split playoff champion, is tied with Gen.G for first place in the current LCK season, both teams at 7-1. DragonX is third at 6-2, with Afreeca Freecs fourth at 5-3 and DAMWON Gaming fifth at 4-4.

The coronavirus has had a major impact throughout the esports world.

The China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) previously suspended its schedule, then announced that play would resume March 9 with all matches being held online and players competing from their team headquarters.

The League of Legends Japan League (LJL) is concluding its Spring Split without in-person audiences.

Overwatch League homestands scheduled for China and South Korea were postponed, as was the PUBG Global Series’ Berlin Event.

According to NPR.org, 500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday in South Korea, bringing the country’s total to at least 4,212.

—Field Level Media