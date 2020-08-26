Afreeca Freecs bounce T1 at LCK Summer playoffs

Afreeca Freecs defeated T1 2-1 in the opener of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs (LCK) on Wednesday.

AF won the opener and the final map on red while T1 took the middle map on blue.

AF, who finished the regular season in fifth place, advance to take on third-seeded Gen.G in Round 2 on Friday. Gen.G. earned a bye into Round 2. All matches the rest of the way are best-of-five contests.

T1, the fourth seed, was eliminated.

AF’s bot laner Seong-jun “Mystic” Jin was MVP of the first map and mid laner Yong-jun “Fly” Song was the MVP of the finale.

The finals will be played Sept. 5.

The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:

5. $12,690 — T1

