DAMWON sweep DRX for LCK Summer Playoffs title

DAMWON Gaming swept DRX 3-0 in the best-of-five finals of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs on Saturday.

DAMWON gained a bye to the final by earning the top seed during the regular season.

Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang was named MVP of the final for DAMWON, who finished the season 16-2 and on a 10-match winning streak.

DAMWON earned $84,200 and an automatic qualification for the 2020 World Championships in October.

DRX will take home $50,545 for the runner-up finish. The team also qualified for Worlds 2020 based on points.

The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:

1. $84,200 — DAMWON Gaming

2. $50,545 — DRX

3. $25,295 — Gen.G

4. $16,900 — Afreeca Freecs

5. $12,690 — T1

