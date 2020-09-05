DAMWON sweep DRX for LCK Summer Playoffs title

DAMWON Gaming swept DRX 3-0 in the best-of-five finals of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs on Saturday.
DAMWON gained a bye to the final by earning the top seed during the regular season.
Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang was named MVP of the final for DAMWON, who finished the season 16-2 and on a 10-match winning streak.
DAMWON earned $84,200 and an automatic qualification for the 2020 World Championships in October.
DRX will take home $50,545 for the runner-up finish. The team also qualified for Worlds 2020 based on points.
The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:
1. $84,200 — DAMWON Gaming
3. $25,295 — Gen.G
4. $16,900 — Afreeca Freecs
