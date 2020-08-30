DRX advance to final at LCK Summer Playoffs

DRX recorded a 3-2 victory over Gen.G to advance to the finals of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs on Sunday.

Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong recorded MVP performances in each of the wins for DRX, who face top-seeded DAMWON Gaming in the final on Saturday.

DRX, who earned a bye into the third round as the second seed, won the first and fifth maps on blue and the third on red.

Jeong-min “Life” Kim had an MVP effort in the second map and Tae-min “Clid” Kim did the same in the third for third-seeded Gen.G.

The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:

2. $50,545

3. $25,295 — Gen.G

4. $16,900 — Afreeca Freecs

5. $12,690 — T1

—Field Level Media