Esports
August 30, 2020 / 3:53 PM / a few seconds ago

DRX advance to final at LCK Summer Playoffs

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

DRX recorded a 3-2 victory over Gen.G to advance to the finals of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs on Sunday.

Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong recorded MVP performances in each of the wins for DRX, who face top-seeded DAMWON Gaming in the final on Saturday.

DRX, who earned a bye into the third round as the second seed, won the first and fifth maps on blue and the third on red.

Jeong-min “Life” Kim had an MVP effort in the second map and Tae-min “Clid” Kim did the same in the third for third-seeded Gen.G.

The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:

2. $50,545

3. $25,295 — Gen.G

4. $16,900 — Afreeca Freecs

5. $12,690 — T1

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below