Gen.G sweep into round 3 at LCK playoffs

Gen.G defeated Afreeca Freecs 3-0 to advance to the third round of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Playoffs on Friday.

Gen.G, who earned a bye into the second round as the third seed, won all three maps on blue.

AF, the fifth seed, was eliminated.

Gen.G’s jungler Tae-min “Clid” Kim was MVP of the first map, bot laner Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park was the MVP of the second and support Jeong-min “Life” Kim took the honors on the third.

Gen.G will face second-seeded DRX on Sunday for a chance to play top seed DAMWON Gaming in the finals.

The finals will be played Sept. 5.

The $252,765 prize pool for the LCK Summer Playoffs:

3. $25,295

4. $16,900 — Afreeca Freecs

5. $12,690 — T1

